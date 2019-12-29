MIGUEL SIERRA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sunday is a must-win match for Club America after Thursday's 2–1 loss to Monterrey if the team wants to defend its Liga MX Apertura crown. The teams will meet for the final's second leg in Mexico City, where Monterrey hopes to clinch its first Apertura title since 2010.

Club America vs. Monterrey Tune-In Information:

When: Sunday, December 29

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Los Rayados hit back from a goal down to defeat America at Estadio BBVA. Stefan Medina and Rogelio Funes Mori scored to complete the turnaround following Carlos Rodriguez's own goal opener.

Funes Mori scored 10 goals during the Apertura regular season and is up to 11 for the campaign. The Monterrey frontman could become the top scorer with two goals in Mexico City, with America having lost two of its last three games at home.

Miguel Herrera's side beat Morelia 2–0 in its home semifinal leg to level the score on aggregate and qualify for the final via its superior seeding. However, regular season placement will count for nought at Estadio Azteca, where the two teams will go to extra time and—if necessary—a penalty shootout should they finish level on aggregate.

America midfielder Sebastian Cordova will play no part in Sunday's second leg after he was sent off in the second half of Thursday's opening segment. The 22-year-old was deservedly given his early marching orders for a rash challenge in the 53rd minute, ending a spectacular campaign in disappointing fashion.

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed has yet to lose a domestic game since returning to the club's helm in October, though America prides itself at the thought of becoming the first.

The Eagles won 4–2 when they hosted Monterrey in July, but Mohamed's transformation of Sunday's visitors puts them in a much different state of mind ahead of their return.