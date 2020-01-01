Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Arsenal will hope 2020 brings about drastic improvement when Mikel Arteta's side hosts Manchester United on Wednesday, targeting an end to the team's recent run of misery. The Gunners have won only two of their last nine meetings with the Red Devils—each at Emirates Stadium—and hope to end a run of five matches without a victory on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United Tune-In Information:

When: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Arteta, 37, is without a win after three matches in charge of his old club, having suffered his first defeat when he made his home debut as Arsenal chief in a 2–1 loss to Chelsea on Sunday.

Former opponent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now lines up on the opposite touchline and poses a similar threat, with United chasing a third successive league win and a place among the Premier League's top four.

United sits fifth in the table and is four points off Chelsea, while Arsenal enters Week 21 in 12th place and has only one win in its last 12 league fixtures. Arteta watched from the dugout as Arsenal lost 3–0 at home to Manchester City in mid-December, but the Spaniard now knows personally what it means to disappoint an Emirates audience.

Solskjaer has faced Arsenal three times since taking over as United manager in December 2018, winning once, losing once and having drawn 1–1 when they last met in September.

Captain Aubameyang, 30, has scored in back-to-back league games for the first time since he rescued that equalizer at Old Trafford three months ago. The Gabon international looks to have found his scoring touch once more under Arteta, though it wasn't sufficient to guide the team to three points against Chelsea.

United frontman Marcus Rashford is out to score in a third consecutive league game, while midfielder Scott McTominay will miss the match following a recent knee injury. Arsenal's defensive injury curse continued on Sunday after Calum Chambers came off in the first half following a knock. He joins Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding on the sidelines.

United beat Burnley 2–0 in its last away fixture, a fine response after it suffered a shocking 2–0 defeat at Watford in its previous road game. Solskjaer's side emerged 3–1 victors when it last traveled to Emirates in last season's FA Cup fourth round in January 2019.

The Norwegian will hope to prove his tactical superiority over top-flight newcomer Arteta, who will be desperate to clinch his first senior win as a manager and cease Arsenal's slide down the standings.