Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo started his new year off in style by netting a hat trick in Juventus's 4-0 rout of Cagliari on Monday.

Ronaldo now sits second in Serie A in scoring after his latest three-goal showing, which was the 56th hat trick for club and country of his goal-filled career. His 13 league goals trail only Ciro Immobile's 19.

Ronaldo accomplished everything in a 33-minute stretch after halftime, opening the scoring in the 49th minute by pouncing on a poor giveaway, rounding the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net.

He scored his second in the 67th minute from the penalty spot, and after assisting Gonzalo Higuain's goal in the 81st minute, Ronaldo polished off his hat trick a minute later to cap the scoring.

The win sends Juventus provisionally to the top of the Serie A table, though Inter Milan could retake first place on goal-differential with a win at Napoli later on Monday.