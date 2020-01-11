Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock

Liverpool will celebrate one year unbeaten in the Premier League on Saturday if it can avoid defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, who is seeking its first win in four matches. Jose Mourinho's side has failed to win in either of its matches thus far in 2020, with the sixth-place Spurs seeking to end their drought and move within reach of the top four.

Liverpool's last league loss came away to Manchester City on January 3, 2019, and the team has since gone 37 top-flight outings without tasting defeat. A little more than one year later, Jurgen Klopp's men now find themselves 13 points free at the top of the standings and with seemingly no chance of being caught. The only points Liverpool has dropped away from home this season were in a 1–1 draw at Manchester United in October.

Tottenham dreams of such consistency and is currently enduring its worst spell since Mourinho took over in November. The Spurs had never gone successive matches without a win in their first 10 games under Mourinho, but the team is now three fixtures without a win.

The north Londoners scraped a 1–1 draw away to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, with the resulting replay adding another unwelcome fixture to its schedule on Jan. 14.

That result followed a 2–2 draw against Norwich City and a 1–0 defeat at Southampton in the Premier League–Mourinho's fourth loss in the space in just under one month.

Liverpool has won the last four meetings between these teams and look like shoo-ins to take three points. Tottenham will be without star striker Harry Kane, who is out until March with a hamstring injury.

The Reds will be without James Milner after he came off early during Sunday's 1–0 win over Everton, which saw Liverpool advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Klopp told reporters that Milner's muscle injury was "serious" in his post-match comments. He joins a treatment table that already includes the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren.