Erling Haaland wasted no time in his Borussia Dortmund debut on Saturday, leading his club to a 5–3 comeback win over Augsburg.

With Dortmund down 3–1, Haaland came off the bench in the 56th minute to begin the incredible rally. He only needed three minutes to score his first goal before adding another eleven minutes later. Jadon Sancho scored in the 61st minute before Haaland bagged a hat trick to bolster Dormund's lead.

Haaland, 19, joined Dortmund in late December from Red Bull Salzburg. The Norwegian striker became the first Dortmund player since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score three times in his Bundesliga debut.

Former United States international Claudio Reyna's son Giovanni also made his debut. The 17-year-old Reyna came on in the 72nd minute and was booked in the 76th.

