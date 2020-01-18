Real Madrid will cut short its Spanish Super Cup title celebration when it returns to La Liga action at home to Sevilla on Saturday, aiming to carve out a lead at the table summit. Sevilla travels to Madrid hoping to avoid its 14th consecutive loss at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where it hasn’t won since December 2008.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, January 18

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Zinedine Zidane’s side beat rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the 2019 Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, marking the manager’s ninth trophy from as many finals with the club.

Real is level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga entering Week 20, when it’ll look to build on a dominant run of 16 matches without defeat against stiff opposition.

Julen Lopetegui will also return to the Bernabeu for the first time since he was sacked by Real in October 2018. Los Blancos were 1-0 winners when these teams met at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in September, leaving Lopetegui with more than one reason to seek redemption.

Despite his dismissal, Lopetegui has earned praise this season for the rejuvenating effect he’s had on Sevilla, who is fourth in La Liga and only five points below the leaders. The away outfit will be missing one of their most effective attackers in Lucas Ocampos, who is suspended for the trip to Madrid and should be a noticeable absence.

Zidane has major players of his own missing as well, with Karim Benzema a doubt after he missed both the Spanish Super Cup semifinal win over Valencia and the final against Atletico. Luka Jovic looks like the leading candidate to take his place up front should the Frenchman fail to return in time.

Gareth Bale’s injury issues also continue, as he’s in a race to be fit for Sevilla, while fellow winger Marco Asensio remains a long-term absentee for the title hopefuls.

Real can temporarily go three points clear at the top above Barcelona, who is set to close Week 20 at home to Granada on Sunday.