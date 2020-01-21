Ryan Browne/BPI/Shutterstock

The Premier League graces us with some midweek action with the headline fixture being Chelsea hosting Arsenal on Tuesday. Two of the most recognizable clubs in the world are both in a rebuilding phases. One is a lot further into the process than the other, but both still have a lot of work to do to get back to fulfilling what’s expected of them.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, January 21

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea began in great fashion with his young side surprising many to grasp one of the top four spots in the table. Despite the team's form dropping over the past six weeks, it still holds a five point lead over Manchester United for that final Champions League spot. A 1–0 loss away to Newcastle United in the team's last match was worrisome. The squad is thinning a bit due to injury and poor form. Will Chelsea dip into the winter transfer market to reinforce their squad for a top four finish now that its ban is over? Some help at left back and possibly a striker to help Tammy Abraham with the goal production is among the team’s biggest current needs.

A new era for Arsenal is in its infancy with Mikel Arteta's first month in charge looking a lot like Unai Emery's last few months in charge. No matter who the manager is, there just seems to be something wrong at Arsenal. Whether it's in the boardroom or elsewhere, a return to the top of the Premier League and European prominency seems far away. Arteta will inevitably get every chance to turn the side’s fortunes around. However, his impact will not be instantaneous. He'll need several transfer windows to shape the team to his vision. The question is, can the club bring in the right type of players he wants?