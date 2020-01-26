La Liga’s title race is the closest of the big five leagues in Europe with Real Madrid and Barcelona level on points over halfway through the season. Every single result comes with a massive amount of pressure not to fall behind. Los Blancos travel to 15th place Valladolid on Sunday with that need for three points weighing heavily.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, January 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Real Madrid has won its last two league matches to pull level with Barca at 43 points. The team trails its bitter rivals by just two in goal differential. A huge 2-1 win over Sevilla at home last weekend could be a nice confidence booster for Zinedine Zidane’s side. Unlikely goal scorer Casemiro bagged two goals, including the winner 20 minutes from full time to earn his side the crucial points.

While Madrid has been inconsistent this season in picking up the win, it hasn’t lost since Oct. 19th. A reserve-laded side prevailed over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey Round of 32, meaning most of the team’s starters should be fresh and ready to take part against Valladolid.

For the hosts, the task is quite simple. Pick up as many points as possible from now until the end of the season to save its La Liga lives. Coming into the weekend, Valladolid has a six point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone. While things can change quickly at the bottom of the table, the team is very much in control of its own destiny.