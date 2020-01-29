Liverpool’s quest for immortality continues on Wednesday as the Reds travel to London to take on West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s side hasn’t lost in the Premier League in its last 40 results, which is just nine away from Arsenal’s record of 49, set in 2004. The title coming to Anfield seems like an inevitability. The biggest question remaining is, will this Liverpool team go down in the history books for generations to come?

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, January 29

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The interesting thing about Liverpool this season has been the fashion of its dominance. Most of the time, the team is doing whatever it takes to get the results needed. Whether putting their foot on the pedal just enough to stay ahead of their competition on a daily basis is luck or skill is up for debate. While the method of their complete control of the Premier League this season may be questionable, the concreteness of it cannot be.

An 85th minute goal from Roberto Firmino against the Wolves was enough to eke out three points for Liverpool playing one of the toughest opponents in the league. That’s exactly the type of thing the club has been doing all season. When you think of dominant teams, you picture 4-0, 5-1 clubbings, but Liverpool has been methodical in its wins this season.

West Ham certainly doesn’t seem like the team capable of being the first to beat Liverpool since last January. However, anything can happen in this wild league. With the fixtures piling up and injuries starting to creep in, Liverpool’s date with history could begin to hit some unexpected speed bumps.