Antonee Robinson is reportedly going from the relegation zone in England's second tier to one of Italy's most storied clubs.

AC Milan is set to sign the U.S. men's national team left back from Wigan Athletic in a $13 million deal before Friday's transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports. Milan lost Swiss international left back Ricardo Rodriguez on loan to PSV on Thursday, and appears to be turning to Robinson to fill the depth chart behind France international Theo Hernandez.

The England-born Robinson, 22, has seven senior national team caps and is in frame for the U.S. U-23 Olympic qualifying team–and a potential role in Tokyo if the U.S. men can qualify for the first time since 2008. That he emerged on the transfer radar for a club like AC Milan appeared to be a shock, but the Rossoneri appear to be on the verge of making him the first American at the club since Oguchi Onyewu in 2009.

Onyewu's claim to fame at Milan was an infamous training skirmish with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. A decade later, Zlatan is back at Milan, and so, too, it appears, is an American defender, though Robinson doesn't quite have the physique Onyewu did back then to square up with Ibra.

A 5-foot-8 speedster who likes to get forward, Robinson has started all 29 of Wigan's league matches this season, scoring one goal. He began his career in the Everton youth system but never played for the club's first team, instead starting his senior career on loan at Bolton and Wigan before securing a permanent transfer to Wigan last summer.