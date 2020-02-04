Liverpool holds a 22-point lead in the Premier League race, an astounding figure at this juncture in the season–a Premier League record through 25 matches–and one surely unassailable as the club looks to end a 30-year title drought in England's top flight.

What Liverpool has accomplished this season so far has been remarkable by just about every standard. The Reds have dropped just two points all season, are unbeaten in 42 straight Premier League games and have all sorts of historic marks within reach if they're able to sustain this outrageous pace. Arsenal's Invincibles and Man City's Centurions could both be looking up at this Liverpool team in the history books when all is done.

Liverpool won't play another league game until Feb. 15, with the Premier League's quasi-winter break in effect, and that should come as a relief to Jurgen Klopp and his side, which has gone through the gauntlet of competing on multiple fronts all season.

With Liverpool so far in front, though, the natural question is: when is the earliest the club can clinch the Premier League title?

With 13 games to go, there are still 39 points up for grabs, so while Liverpool is far ahead, there's still work to be done.

With Liverpool's current lead, were both Liverpool and second-place Man City to match each other with victories, Liverpool would need there to be only 21 points available for Man City in order to clinch the title. That could come in six matches, when Liverpool is slated to play Crystal Palace in a March 21 showdown at Anfield. Four of Liverpool's five matches that precede the Palace match come against the three clubs currently in the relegation zone and a Bournemouth side that is just two points clear.

Coincidentally, Liverpool is set to play against City in its following game, meaning if there's a one-match delay on the pace, then Liverpool could take the title directly from City at the Etihad on April 4.

Should City slip up once along the way and Liverpool remain perfect, then the potential to clinch would come even earlier. Along those lines, another tantalizing possibility for Liverpool is winning the title at the home of rival Everton on March 16.

Liverpool has an excellent shot at clinching the title earlier than any club before in Premier League history. Manchester United holds that mark, winning the 2000-2001 crown on April 14 with five matches to go. Man City also won with five matches to go in 2017-18, clinching on April 15.

All of the above is a roundabout way to say that Liverpool has a wide margin for error to win the title–and to make plenty of history while doing so.

LIVERPOOL'S REMAINING PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Feb. 15 - at Norwich City

Feb. 24 - vs. West Ham

Feb. 29 - at Watford

March 7 - vs. Bournemouth

March 16 - at Everton

March 21 - vs. Crystal Palace

April 4 - at Man City

April 11 - vs. Aston Villa

April 18 - at Brighton

April 25 - vs. Burnley

May 2 - at Arsenal

May 9 - vs. Chelsea

May 17 - at Newcastle