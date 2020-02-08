The U.S. Women's National Team has an opportunity that could turn into a golden one when it takes on Mexico in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying on Friday. With the finalists of the tournament both making the Olympics later this year, the winner of this semifinal match will secure a spot in Tokyo.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Mexico:

When: Friday, February 7

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The U.S. has torn through the Olympic qualifying tournament thus far, outscoring its three opponents 18-0. The team's most recent victory was a 6-0 win over Costa Rica, which saw the U.S. score three goals in each half. Christen Press led the Americans with two goals and an assist, while Carli Lloyd assisted on the opening two goals to put the team ahead for good. The defending world champions will be motivated ahead of this game knowing that a loss will cost them a chance to defend their title.

Mexico lost its final game in the group stage when it dropped a 2-0 decision to Canada. The North American rival went 2-1-0 in the group stage, which was good enough to finish in second in its group. Mexico's Renae Cuellar is dangerous and will be vital to her team's upset chances. She has scored three goals in the tournament so far and will need to be at her best to keep pace with the vaunted American attack.