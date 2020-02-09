The ultra competitive La Liga title race carries on this weekend as Barcelona goes away from home for a tricky fixture against Real Betis. Already trailing red-hot Real Madrid by three points, the Blaugrana can ill afford another slip-up in the race. This weekend’s match could prove crucial in the team’s bid to catch up.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, February 9

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Playing away from Camp Nou this season has been Barcelona’s weak point. The team has only taken full points four times out of 11 tries in La Liga so far this season. Of those seven results, the team has lost four times. Another poor result away from home could be exactly what Real Madrid needs to open up an even bigger gap at the top of the table. The pressure on new manager Quique Setién and the entire squad is already high. Falling behind even further would just cause that intense pressure to mount.

Without a proven No. 9 available with the long-term injury to Luis Suarez, other attackers have been forced to step up. In the 2-1 win against Levante last weekend, it was teenage sensation Ansu Fati who provided the needed scoring touch for Barca. The 17-year-old phenom scored both goals in the first half thanks to some brilliant playmaking by Lionel Messi. With Messi and Antoine Greizmann as the high-profile attacking stars, the search for the third wheel is ongoing. Fati showed he’s capable of special things, but is he ready to consistently perform under massive pressure to succeed?