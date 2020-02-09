The United States women’s national soccer team and the Canadian women’s national team are already both winners in that they have accomplished their goal of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, there is still one more game in this tournament for them to use to build toward that tournament, as the Americans and Canadians will square-off for the championship of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, February 9

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FS2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The USWNT, defending world champions, were expected to roll over Mexico in the semifinals to clinch a berth in the 2020 games. The team did just that, scoring a 4-0 victory over its geographic neighbors. Samantha Mewis scored two goals to lead the United States to victory, including a second half free kick that put an exclamation point on the team’s Olympic qualification. Christen Press and Rose Lavelle also chipped in goals for the Americans, who will be the favorites to close out this tournament with a trophy to go along with their chance to defend the gold.

Canada’s road to the final was less straightforward, as it survived and advanced to the Olympics with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica. Jordyn Huitema scored the lone goal of that match, with that goal marking her seventh of the tournament. With Huitema and the veteran Christine Sinclair posing the most dangerous threats the United States has faced in this tournament, the back line of the American squad will need to be the best its been since the World Cup-clinching performance in the 2019 final.