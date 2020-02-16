Real Madrid’s bid for a 34th La Liga title continues on Sunday when it hosts relegation-threatened Celta de Vigo at the Bernabéu. Zinedine Zidane’s side has hit its full stride, winning its last five league matches. With Barcelona sputtering and struggling for consistency under a new manager, the door is open for Los Blancos to widen their three point lead atop the table.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, February 16

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

After a very poor open to the season, Real Madrid’s turn of form has been stunning. Led by the goal scoring exploits of Karim Benzema, Real hasn’t lost a match in league play since October 19. What’s even more impressive about the team’s run has been the dominance given the inconsistency and fluctuation in the squad. Injuries have hit the side hard with mega summer signing Eden Hazard only playing in eight matches so far this season.

Despite the injuries and lack of a constant starting lineup, Real Madrid has made it work. With contributions from players up and down the squad list, it seems to be a new hero every week stepping up. What the Madridistas lack in superstar power they make up for in solid depth at nearly every position. Instead of relying on a Cristiano Ronaldo type star to do all of the work, they’ve found a successful formula of rotation to provide the necessary production.