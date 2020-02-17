Iker Casillas Says He'll Run for President of Spanish Federation

Javier Lopez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

MADRID (AP) – Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas will run for president of the Spanish soccer federation.

Casillas, who currently plays for Portuguese club Porto, made the announcement Monday on his social media accounts, saying he will be a candidate as soon as new elections are scheduled.

The 38-year-old Casillas said he wants to raise the federation to the same level of Spanish soccer, which he called ''the best in the world.''

He said more than 23,000 voters will be waiting ''for us in fair and transparent elections.''

Casillas said he already informed Porto of his decision to run for the Spanish federation's presidency.

Luis Rubiales is the current president of the federation. He took over in 2018.

There is no timetable for the new elections.