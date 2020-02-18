Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the first time as Champions League opponents when two titans in their respective realms collide at Signal Iduna Park. This first-leg fixture could be the highlight of the last 16, which will see PSG manager Thomas Tuchel return to his old club in the opposing dugout.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, February 18

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Last weekend was somewhat disappointing for PSG after finishing in a 4-4 draw with Amiens. The result that saw the French runaways end their streak of nine consecutive wins across all competitions. The silver lining is PSG hit back from three goals down to lead 4–3 for a time, only forgivable for the fact Tuchel fielded a mostly second-string XI. His team remains 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Dortmund snapped a two-match losing streak when it thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 4–0 on Friday. Erling Haaland returned to the score sheet following his first goalless appearance in the team's previous 4–3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucien Favre's men will also benefit from an extra day's rest ahead of its return to the Champions League, though a raft of PSG's main stars were also rested over the weekend.

The only previous meetings between these two sides came during the 2010-11 Europa League campaign. PSG came from behind to rescue a 1–1 draw en route to topping its group, with the teams later finishing in a 0–0 stalemate at the Parc des Princes.

Dortmund beat Inter Milan 3–2 at home in this season's Champions League group stage and also drew 0–0 when Barcelona visited. PSG is yet to suffer its first loss of the European campaign, winning five of its six group stage games and conceding just twice.

The French juggernaut has exited the Champions League at this stage in each of the past three seasons and looks desperate to change its record in 2020, but a brutish looking Borussia Dortmund could prove tricky.