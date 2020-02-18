Two of the world's most electric attacking sides go head-to-head in the Champions League as Borussia Dortmund hosts PSG in the first leg of the round of 16.

Dortmund is paced by 19-year-old rising stars Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, while PSG boasts Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi, bringing a slew of the most dynamic players on the planet to one matchup in Germany.

Each is the highest-scoring team in its respective league, though defending has been less successful of a venture for both, meaning that plenty of fireworks are expected in their two head-to-head clashes.

The match also represents a homecoming of sorts for PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who coached Dortmund from 2015-2017 prior to moving to Paris.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

**********

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place March 11 in Paris.