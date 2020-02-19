Tottenham Hotspur fell just shy of winning last year's Champions League after dropping the final to Liverpool. This year, the club's road to redemption takes them through a round of 16 tie with German side RB Leipzig. Leipzig, one of the pleasant surprises in European football this season, will look to derail Tottenham's while writing an unexpected chapter in what could turn out to be a storybook season.

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig Tune-In Information:

When: Wednesday, February 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Tottenham finished second in its Champions League group, with Bayern Munich outperforming the London side to take the top spot. But the real concern for the Spurs is not about where they finished in the group stage, but rather about their health. Harry Kane, one of the competition’s top scorers through the group stage, is still out with an injury. That news greatly diminishes the potency of the Tottenham attack, as the team will have to find other avenues to score without a true target man up top.

Meanwhile, Leipzig finished at the top of its group in one of the more competitive groups in the Champions League this season. The German side outperformed Lyon, Benfica and Zenit to earn its place in the last 16. But Leipzig only outscored opponents by a combined two goals in its six group stage matches, an aggregate that may be too close for comfort as the team gets set to take on a higher class of competition in the knockout rounds.