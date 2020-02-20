The Europa League Round of 32 kicks off this weekend. Manchester United, despite its poor showing in the Premier League this season, is among the obvious favorites to win this competition. Its first test in the knockout rounds will be Belgian Pro League leaders Club Brugge. This could be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's best chance at bringing a trophy to Old Trafford this season.

Club Brugge vs. Manchester United Tune-In Information:

When: Thursday, February 20

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

It was a rather interesting January transfer window for the Red Devils. They spent some big money on Portguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes and brought in striker Odion Ighalo to try and help fill the void by the injured Marcus Rashford. A 2–0 win over Chelsea away from home is a sign that the squad is in good shape for a strong second half. The issue for United this season has always been consistency, and a trip to Belgium after a big win will be a tough test for them.

While Club Brugge is a solid side that holds a comfortable nine-point lead in its domestic league, United's draw could've been much tougher. Brugge enters the tournament after finishing third in its Champions League group. There, the team failed to pick up a win, but played Real Madrid to a draw at Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian side is led by the attacking duo of Hans Vanaken and David Okereke, who have combined for 21 goals in league play this season. They'll need a near perfect 180 minutes to knockout Manchester United in this competition.