BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Barcelona signed Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite to help fill its injury-depleted attack on Thursday.

Barcelona agreed to pay the 18 million euros ($19.4 million) buyout clause in Braithwaite's contract with Spanish league rival Leganes.

Barcelona was granted permission to sign a Spanish league player after it was left without Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele for long periods due to injuries to both attacking players.

Braithwaite will sign for the rest of this season plus four more, the club said.

He will not be eligible to play in the Champions League this season, just La Liga.

The 28-year-old Braithwaite has played for the last year at Leganes, where he arrived in midseason of 2018-19 and helped the modest club avoid relegation.

He has eight goals in 27 appearances for Leganes this season.

His prior clubs included Middlesbrough, Girondins, and Toulouse. He played in the 2018 World Cup for Denmark.

Barcelona highlighted his ability to play ''on both sides of the attack, his work ethic and commitment'' and added he is a ''headache for rivals.''

Leganes, a small club from Madrid, will be left without its most talented attacking player as it struggles to rise out of the relegation zone. It already lost striker Youssef En-Nesyri to Sevilla during the January transfer window.