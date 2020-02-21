Liverpool hasn't lost a game in the Premier League all season and will very likely hoist the trophy for the second year in a row. They've also made two successive Champions League Finals and won it all last season. People are mad about this dynasty in the making.

That includes 10-year-old Daragh Curley from Ireland, who sent a letter to Jurgen Klopp admonishing them for their success and asking them to throw a few games for the good of soccer. (He's a Manchester United fan.)

"Liverpool are winning too many games," Curley wrote as a part of a school project. "If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.

"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's affable manager, responded to the letter.

"Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway," Klopp wrote. "As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.

"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football. The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case."

Klopp called the letter "cheeky" during a press conference Friday and said that, though he doesn't have time to respond to every letter he gets, he had some time for Curley's letter.

"I like working for Liverpool and I like the rivalry we have," he said. "But I love even more if we can keep that (rivalry) on the pitch. But apart from that they can be happy and we should be happy and I hope Daragh is now happy—he looked like it on the picture I saw later, so good."

The letter certainly won the respect of Daragh's parents. His dad told the BBC that Klopp was "an awful, awful decent individual."

"It's grating that Liverpool are doing so well, but behind it all you have to respect Klopp and what he's done," the elder Curley said. "He came across as a nice guy all along, I suppose this letter really confirms to me that he is a decent, decent guy."

Even so, Daragh's dad is doing all he can to ensure Klopp's good graces in the Curley household don't impede on their Manchester United fandom.

"There's reinforcement techniques ongoing just to ensure that there's no swaying from the Man United mandate," he told the BBC.