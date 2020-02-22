Barcelona can temporarily restore a slim lead at the top of La Liga on Saturday if it defeats Eibar, who has taken a single point from 11 top-flight meetings with the Blaugrana. Jose Luis Mendilibar has been at the helm for all but two of those meetings and took Eibar’s maiden point against Barca last term, hoping to have that result with a shock at Camp Nou.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, February 22

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Barcelona sits one point behind incumbent leader Real Madrid heading into Week 25, with Los Blancos hoping to get back in the win column when the team travels to Levante in Saturday’s late fixture.

Quique Setien will look to turn up the pressure with a fourth consecutive league victory, and the Catalan titans are one of three teams yet to lose at home in La Liga this season. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez each got on the score sheet when these teams last met at Ipurua in October, though the latter won’t be available on Saturday following right knee surgery last month.

Messi has carried an ailing forward line of late and had an involvement in 10 of Barca’s last 11 goals across all competitions. Griezmann and Sergi Roberto were the scorers in a 2-1 home win over Getafe in Week 24, while 17-year-old winger Ansu Fati has grown in confidence as a starter.

Eibar hasn’t won in its last four outings and hit a rough patch since stunning Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home in mid-January. What’s more, Mendilibar’s men haven’t won away from home in La Liga since coming from behind to defeat Leganes 2-1 in the first week of November.

Striker Kike netted an 84th minute winner in that trip, but looks likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury, while centre-back Ivan Ramis is also in doubt following a knee procedure.

Eibar will take some solace in the fact that Barca hasn’t kept a clean sheet in four games, though it must hope Messi isn’t able to produce his usual brilliance if the team is to take its first point at Camp Nou.