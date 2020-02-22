A London derby with plenty at stake is set for Saturday at Stamford Bridge, as Tottenham Hotspur make the short trek south to face one of Jose Mourinho’s former teams in Chelsea.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, February 22

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The Spurs are one point behind Chelsea for fourth in the table, but both sides are currently occupying Champions League positions given second place Manchester City’s two-year ban from playing European competition handed down by UEFA on Friday.

All three squads are also in the knockout round of this season’s top continental club tournament, with the Lilywhites looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss at home Wednesday to German side Red Bull Leipzig. Ben Davies knocked down Konrad Laimer early in the second half, resulting in a penalty Timo Werner converted for a vital away goal that left Tottenham with a difficult road to traverse in Saxony in a fortnight to repeat its run to the Champions League final.

Lacking true scoring options up front due to injuries suffered by Harry Kane and strike partner Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli were unable to create many quality chances in Mourinho’s 4-4-2 formation.

Giovani Lo Celso grew into the match after Leipzig nearly ran the Spurs off the pitch in the early going, and he nearly bagged an equalizer off a free kick that Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci touched on to the left post.

Back domestically, both Tottenham and Chelsea are part of an eight-side scrum separated by seven points in the table. This match starts a run of four league contests against teams in that bracket for Mourinho’s men, including matches against both his former clubs with a trip to Old Trafford on the docket next month.

Chelsea is coming off a disheartening 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at home Monday. Frank Lampard could feel aggrieved at the VAR calls that went against his club, first United defender Harry Maguire avoiding a sending off when his cleat caught striker Michy Batshuayi in his midsection in the first half and then in the second when goals by Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud were chalked off.

The Zouma goal, erased on a questionable foul on Cesar Azpilicueta, would have leveled the match at 1-1 and perhaps offered a path for the Pensioners to take at least a point from the contest. But the other truth is United was more clinical in its finishing. Making a second straight start between the sticks, Willy Caballero again did nothing to distinguish himself to keep the No. 1 job over Kepa Arrizabalaga. Caballero has conceded four goals in his two league starts and furthered Chelsea’s inconsistent play at Stamford Bridge.

This match may come too soon for American winger Christian Pulisic, who has missed the last seven matches. Tammy Abraham, who sat out Monday due to an ankle injury, could be in line for a return.

Chelsea is seeking its first league double over the Spurs in 14 seasons, winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in December on a first half brace by Willian. Stamford Bridge remains a house of horrors for Tottenham, whose lone win in 28 visits across all competitions in the Premier League era (1-9-18) was a 3-1 victory in April 2018.