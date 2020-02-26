Lyon is under pressure to clinch a first leg result at home to Juventus on Wednesday if the club is to stand a realistic chance of progressing past the Champions League round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. travel to the Groupama Stadium as firm favorites to reach the quarterfinals, while Lyon is looking to move into the last eight for the first time in a decade.

Lyon vs. Juventus Tune-In Information:

When: Wednesday, February 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Maurizio Sarri's side may be fancied to take the upper hand in its meeting with Lyon, but all the pressure is on the Bianconeri to live up to its expectations as a result. Rudi Garcia's squad has been hampered by a string of first team injuries in recent months, with Memphis Depay, Rafael and Jeff Reine-Adelaide each set to miss Wednesday's first leg at home.

Miralem Pjanic is fighting to regain fitness in time to start for the visitors, but the visit to France will come too soon for defender Merih Demiral, winger Douglas Costa and midfield anchor Sami Khedira.

The Turin titans will be relying on Ronaldo to bring his usual knockout form after he scored only twice in six group stage games. The 35-year-old has scored in 11 league games on the trot—16 goals in total—but hasn't been at his best in Europe so far this term.

Sarri's side sits one point ahead of Lazio at the Serie A summit and has won its last two games. However, it was less than three weeks ago Juve failed to win two away games in a row against Verona and AC Milan. Lyon will hold on to that statistic after going unbeaten in its last three, though a run of one win in its last three home outings also doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Garcia's men are yet to lose a game at home in 2020 and last fell at Groupama Stadium against Rennes on Dec. 15, having since conceded only five times in seven home outings.

It will be substantially more difficult to envision a Champions League future for Lyon this season should it fail to beat Juventus at home, with the reverse leg set to be played March 17.