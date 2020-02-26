Two of the biggest brands in European football will meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 when Real Madrid and Manchester City square off. These two sides have clashed in the semifinal round of the tournament, as well as the group stage in the past, with both sides looking to win the latest chapter in their continental rivalry against one another.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City Tune-In Information:

When: Wednesday, February 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Real Madrid finished second to Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League and has been struggling in recent domestic matches. Real has won just one of its last four matches, with two losses and a draw over that stretch. Against a Manchester City team struggling in central defense due to injuries this season, Karim Benzema will look to add to the four goals he tallied in the group stage of the tournament.

Manchester City finished atop of its group, doubling the point total of second place Atalanta. With Liverpool looking like it has run away with the Premier League title, City will be able to focus all of its energy into the Champions League, which has made them one of the favorites to claim the title. And with a potential ban from this competition looming for financial fair play violations, Pep Guardiola's team should have a real sense of urgency as it looks to advance past a battle tested Madrid team.