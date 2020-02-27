What to Know About the New Premier League Hall of Fame

The Premier League is planning on launching an official Hall of Fame next month, commemorating the "skill and talent of players who have graced the competition since its inception in 1992," per its official release.

There are already a number of soccer-related Hall of Fames throughout the world, but none devoted solely to Premier League performance. Among others that already exist, include a separate English Football Hall of Fame, which opened in 2002 and is housed at England's National Football Museum.

Per the Premier League, membership in its Hall of Fame "will be the highest individual honor award to players by the league.

Here's what else you need to know:

When Will the First Class Be Announced?

The first class of two inductees will be revealed on Thursday, March 19. At that time, an additional short list of nominees will be released and fans will be invited to help selected additional former players to join the inaugural Class of 2020.

What Will Inducted Players Receive?

Each inductee will be award with a personalized medallion, engraved with their year of induction.

Who is Eligible for the Hall of Fame?