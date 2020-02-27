Tanner Tessmann Signs With FC Dallas Over Being a Kicker for Clemson Football

FC Dallas signed midfielder Tanner Tessmann to a Homegrown contract on Tuesday, according to 3rd Degree's Buzz Carrick.

Tessmann committed to Clemson in December 2019 as a two-sport athlete. Not only was he slated to play soccer for the Tigers, he also joined Clemson's football program under head coach Dabo Swinney to be a kicker.

"Hopefully [Tessmann will] have the opportunity to win national championships in two sports at Clemson before he gets out of here," Swinney said on Dec. 19.

Tessmann will now bypass college to play for FC Dallas. He's been a member of FC Dallas's academy since he was 14, and Tessmann was also a member of the United States U-20 team at a recent training camp in September.

The 2020 MLS season will begin on Feb. 29, with FC Dallas opening at home against the Philadelphia Union.