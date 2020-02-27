CHICAGO (AP) – Forward Mallory Pugh and defender Tierna Davidson are back with the U.S. women's national team for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Both players, who were on the team's World Cup-winning squad last year, were not included on the smaller roster that took part in Concacaf Olympic qualifying earlier this month.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski named the 23-player squad Wednesday. The SheBelieves Cup tournament, which includes England, Japan and Spain, begins March 5.

Players invited to the pre-tournament camp who were left off the final roster included goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender/forward Midge Purce and midfielder Jordan DiBiasi.

Defender Julie Ertz will earn her 100th appearance for the team when she plays next.

Spain plays Japan in the tournament opener March 5 in Orlando, Florida, followed by England's match against the United States.

Matches are also set for March 8 in New Jersey and March 11 outside of Dallas.

USWNT SheBelieves Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Sky Blue FC), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)