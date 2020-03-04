Jurgen Klopp on Coronavirus Concern: 'It's Not Important What Famous People Think'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pushed back when a reporter asked him about coronavirus concerns after the team's loss to Chelsea on Tuesday.

A reporter asked, "Just asking as a wide question about the coronavirus. Are you worried as a team or as a club about the spread of it or how it might affect you?"



Klopp dismissed it by saying, "What I don't like in life is that with a very serious thing a football manager's opinion is important. I don't understand that. I really don't understand it. If I asked you, you are in exactly the same role as I am. So, it's not important what famous people say. We have to speak about things in the right manner—not people with no knowledge like me talking about something people with knowledge will talk about it."



He finished by joking that he is just someone in "a baseball cap and a bad shave."

The coronavirus has infected more than 94,000 people in at least 77 countries worldwide. Sporting events around the world have started taking precautions by postponing or cancelling events in Asia. Olympic organizers and senior officials insist the Summer Games in Tokyo will go on as planned in July.

In soccer, Serie A matches in Italy were suspended due to the wide outbreak in northern Italy. Asian Champions League games have been postponed until April.

UEFA officials are continuing to monitor the coronavirus ahead of Euro 2020.