Kylian Mbappe in the open field is a scary proposition, something Lyon found out first-hand on Wednesday.

Mbappe acted as a one-man counterattack in their Coupe de France semifinal, giving PSG a two-goal cushion in the second half of a 5-1 win with his second of three goals in the game. He collected possession about halfway inside his own half before taking off, putting on the afterburners to avoid one defender, juking another and then finishing from inside the box.

PSG actually trailed 11 minutes in on Martin Terrier's goal, before Mbappe struck three minutes later by getting the final touch on Layvin Kurzawa's header off a corner that appeared to be going in anyway.

Neymar gave PSG the lead in the 64th minute on a penalty kick before Mbappe worked his magic six minutes later for some insurance. Pablo Sarabia put the match to bed with PSG's fourth in the 81st minute, before Mbappe capped his hat trick in stoppage time.

Wednesday marked Mbappe's second multi-goal game in a row after his double over the weekend in Ligue 1, and he now has 30 goals in all competitions this season.

PSG will play the winner of Thursday's Rennes vs. Saint Etienne semifinal for the trophy. PSG fell to Rennes in last season's final, ending a streak of four straight titles.