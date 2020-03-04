Splitting the U.S. men's player pool between the U-23s and senior team this month is not a straightforward task, but here's an estimation of how it could be carried out.

March is a big month for the U.S. men's national team player pool.

The competitive stakes are clear for the Under-23 national team, with the goal of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time since 2008 apparent for some time. On the senior level, there's little opportunity left to tune up before this summer's Nations League semifinals and the fall's start to 2022 World Cup qualifying, and matches vs. Wales and the Netherlands in Europe are fine tests, on a friendly level, anyhow.

That gives the U.S. men's braintrust of sporting director Earnie Stewart, general manager Brian McBride, senior coach Gregg Berhalter and U-23 coach Jason Kreis some serious sorting out to do. It's not as simple as just divvying up eligible players, making two teams and calling it a day. Clubs aren't required to release players for youth competitions, and it's part of McBride's charge to finesse relationships with clubs that employ U.S. players and secure those releases where possible.

“I’ve been working with Jason, Gregg and Earnie to communicate to the clubs the importance of qualifying for the Olympics in this country and the experience you get from playing at the Olympics,” McBride, who appeared in those 2008 Games, told SI.com's Brian Straus last week before departing for Europe to meet with clubs and players. “We’re grateful to the clubs that have been somewhat receptive. Jason and Gregg have worked tirelessly to put the pool together and right now it looks pretty positive. Certainly some clubs have said, ‘We’re going to hold on to our players,’ and we’ve got to understand things like that.”

So how will the pool ultimately get divided? Last week, U.S. Soccer submitted a 50-man preliminary roster to Concacaf for the U-23 championship, from which the region's two sides qualify for Tokyo 2020. The final, 20-man squads are set to be revealed March 13, a week before the start of the tournament in Mexico.

There will be U-23-eligible players who wind up with the senior national team, despite their places on the U-23 preliminary squad. Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old who has impressed since joining Borussia Dortmund's first team, is one of them. Dortmund can't deny his call-up for the two MNT friendlies, but it can dispute an Olympic-qualifying call. Berhalter, who has said he will defer to the U-23s for available players who could go either way, has already indicated that Reyna will be joining the senior team.

One would think that MLS teams would be more lenient on releasing players, but that isn't the case across the board. Atlanta United has, according to Yahoo Sports, instituted a policy under which players will not be permitted to play for their national teams outside of official FIFA windows. That rules Miles Robinson and Brooks Lennon, who were on the preliminary U-23 roster, out of contention for qualifying and, should the U.S. make it to Tokyo, out of contention for the Olympics, barring an exception.

That all makes trying to project who suits up for each team later this month a difficult task, but that's not going to stop us. Here's a look at how the two sides could appear for a set of important games in the grand scheme of the national team:

USMNT

GOALKEEPERS

Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (NYCFC)

With Zack Steffen sidelined recently due to a knee injury, it makes his availability for this camp dubious at best. That opens opportunities elsewhere. Johnson has been a preferred option for Berhalter since he's been manager, while Hamid got a long-awaited look in January camp. The New England Revolution's Matt Turner also featured in January and perhaps the 25-year-old gets a look as a third option instead of the more experienced Guzan.

DEFENDERS

John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Reading), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

What a story it would be for Dest to play against the Netherlands in Eindhoven after choosing the U.S. over the Dutch last fall. Right now, he probably tops the depth chart at both right and left back, but considering Reggie Cannon should be with the U-23s and that Yedlin has fallen out of favor at Newcastle, he's most likely to deputize on the right. Gasper appears to be next up in the never-ending audition for a stable U.S. left back, while the central options are flush with Brooks and Miazga continuing to hang on despite battling injuries and international form issues.

MIDFIELDERS

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

As always seems to be the case with Adams and Pulisic, if they're healthy, they'll be in camp. Presently, they aren't, but they're both due back soon, with Adams' return seemingly more imminent. Pulisic's place is way more uncertain, and he could easily wind up staying with Chelsea and continuing to return to full fitness with his club. Another Christian could join the fray as well, with U-23-eligible Christian Cappis not necessarily being freed to play in Olympic qualifying.

Regarldess, Reyna's rapid ascent and imminent call makes him the story of the camp, while Roldan and Lletget remain the top MLS-based options in the pool. Injuries rule Michael Bradley and Duane Holmes out of contention.

FORWARDS

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Paul Arriola's ACL tear keeps him from participating, while the entrenched MLS-based cast of forwards and wingers around him return.

Vassilev is a fascinating story, a 19-year-old who has begun to get first-team run with Aston Villa. Presuming he wouldn't be released for the U-23s, this figures to be an excellent chance to bring him into senior team camp–especially on the heels of his rejecting a call from Bulgaria, whom he's also eligible to represent. Another option includes U-23-eligible and Denmark-based Emmanuel Sabbi, who may not be released for Olympic qualifying but could otherwise join the senior squad.

USA Today Sports/Shutterstock

USA U-23s

GOALKEEPERS

Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

Koln's Brady Scott, a U-20 World Cup starter, and Inter Miami reserve Drake Callender are the others listed on the provisional squad, but Marcinkowski is the favorite to start regardless. Three goalkeepers on a 20-player squad seems like one too many, but that's the standard.

DEFENDERS

Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

If Bayern's Chris Richards is made available, then he'd be a no-brainer addition to this group. Same goes for PSV left back Chris Gloster, but as it is, Palmer-Brown is the only abroad-based choice in this projection. Fullbacks Cannon and Vines were recently with the senior team at January camp and appear in line to start for Kreis, with Herrera's versatility making him an option on either side.

MIDFIELDERS

Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Richie Ledezma (PSV), Alex Mendez (Ajax), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Mendez and Ledezma's availability will depend on their Dutch clubs, but there's no denying the dynamic they would bring to the attack. Aaronson, Servania and Yueill all took part in Berhalter's January camp, and Pomykal was set to until being ruled out through injury. He's back–and scored in his season debut–putting him back in frame to play a big role.

FORWARDS

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Mason Toye (Minnesota United)

Llanez's release was secured for USMNT January camp, and if he's freed for qualifying, he stands a good chance at leading the line here along with Ferreira. Tim Weah's injury woes prohibit him from taking part, while wild card inclusions could be Barcelona's Konrad de la Fuente and Pumas and former RSL forward Sebastian Saucedo.