Former Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho was questioned by authorities in Paraguay after using a fake passport to enter the country, according to multiple reports. Ronaldinho has denied any wrongdoing.

Ronaldinho, 39, was travelling to Paraguay for a charity event and to promote a book on Wednesday. The Paraguayan prosecutor's office later released photos of Ronaldinho's hotel room being searched in the capital city of Asunción.

ESPN Brazil reports that Ronaldinho, his brother and manager Roberto de Assis were not arrested but remain under investigation by police.

“They have not gone through the process of obtaining Paraguayan nationality,” Paraguayan prosecutor Federico Delfino said, according to The Guardian. “To get Paraguayan nationality or to be naturalised as a Paraguayan, you have to have resided in the country.”

Ronaldinho's Brazilian and Spanish passports were confiscated over unpaid taxes last year.