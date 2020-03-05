How to Watch USWNT vs. England:

The U.S. women's national team has already accomplished its ultimate goals over the last year, claiming the 2019 Women's World Cup and qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, the team has a chance to make a statement ahead of the Olympics when it takes on England in the SheBelieves Cup. With a limited number of competitive matches left ahead of the summer games, this event carries a high level of importance.

For the USWNT, the goal of this tournament will be to iron out any details that it needs ahead of the Olympics. This will mean figuring out if any changes to lineups are necessary and what tactics work best with the already successful squad. But the USWNT will also be looking for revenge when it takes part in this tournament. England won the SheBelieves Cup last year, defeating the USWNT in the championship match to deny the Americans their third win in four editions of this competition. As a result, this match will carry some extra significance.

England, meanwhile, will be looking to defend its 2019 SheBelieves Cup title. And it will be hoping that Ellen White can bring England to the title once again. White, who plays her club football for Manchester City's women's team, led the 2019 edition of this tournament with four goals. With England bringing some younger players along this time, White's experience and goal scoring ability will be crucial to its success against the Americans.