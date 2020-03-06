Lyon Rebrands NWSL's Reign FC as OL Reign

Ever since Olympique Lyonnais took an 89.5% majority stake in the NWSL's Seattle-based franchise, a rebrand was always going to be likely. And that rebrand has now been completed.

Reign FC has made way for OL Reign, with a new crest replacing the old as the traditional French women's soccer powerhouse makes its mark in the American market. The new crest features "a modern interpretation of the most sacred symbol of Lyon–the lion," which appears in the city's coat of arms. The blue, red, white and gold colors are also those of Lyon, while the lone holdover from the previous crest is the shield shape.

“Our new name symbolizes the aspirations of our collective organization," OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said in a statement. "I believe the new name shows a deep respect and reverence for what our club and our supporters have built over the past seven years.”

OL Reign, a club formerly managed by current U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski and current U.S. U-20 women's national team coach Laura Harvey before that, will begin its new life on April 18 at the Washington Spirit. OL Reign features U.S. star Megan Rapinoe–who played for Lyon from January 2013 to January 2014–Welsh midfielder Jess Fishlock, U.S. midfielder Allie Long and English forward Jodie Taylor.