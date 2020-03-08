The jostle for supremacy at La Liga's summit took another twist after Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2–0 on Sunday, but Los Blancos can't afford to rest when it travels to Real Betis in Week 27. Zinedine Zidane's side snapped a three-match winless streak and gain a vital lead in its hunt to reclaim La Liga. The team will now seek to defend its one point lead at the summit

Betis welcome the leaders to Estadio Benito Villamarin having failed to win any of its last seven games across all competitions, including a 2–1 loss at Valencia in its most recent outing.

The Seville host has conceded three goals in each of its last two home matchups against Barcelona and Mallorca and dropped to 14th in the standings, just eight points off the relegation zone. Manager Rubi could find his place at the helm under threat if the team's downward slope continues much longer, having gone from European nights to fearing for top-flight status.

Los Verdiblancos have prevented Zidane's side from scoring in their last two encounters. They drew 0–0 at Santiago Bernabeu in November and triumphed 2–0 in the same fixture last term (May 2019).

That form will count for nought following Betis' recent slump, however, and injuries suffered by William Carvalho, Diego Lainez and Alfonso Pedraza, all since the beginning of February, won't aid its fortunes.

Real made do without injured duo Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio to overcome Quique Setien’s outfit on Sunday. Vinicius Jr. scored first via a Gerard Pique deflection and Mariano Diaz came off the bench to settle the result by bagging his first senior Real goal since May 2019.

The Week 26 win in El Clasico means Real now holds the head to head advantage over Barcelona, having drawn 0–0 at the Camp Nou back in December. This means Los Blancos will lift the league trophy for the first time in three years should the two teams finish level on points come May.

Real has won its last three visits to Betis and haven't lost a league fixture at Benito Villamarin since February 2008 and hope to extend that streak and its cushion at the top of the table on Sunday.