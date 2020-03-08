The United States will continue its SheBelieves Cup campaign against one of the most improved countries in the world in Spain. The Spanish national team does not have as much to prepare for as the United States heading into this summer, but that does not mean that the team does not have something to prove in this group stage clash.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, March 8

Time: 5:00 P.M. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

For the United States, this match follows their clash against the English national team. It is the second group stage game for the United States, which will help serve as a tune-up ahead of this summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo. It will be interesting to see how the squad is rotated after the England match and how the team plays against a Spain team that challenged the team deep into the second half of its knockout stage game in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Spain does not have Olympic matches to get ready for, as the European qualifying was done in last year’s Women’s World Cup. However, it does have revenge on its mind after the team was done in by a penalty decision in the World Cup last year that allowed the United States to advance past the Spaniards. This match is Spain’s second of the SheBelieves Cup, with the first coming against Japan. Needless to say, this will be the match Spain is looking forward to most.