The Champions League round of 16 resumes on Tuesday with Atalanta looking to complete the job against Valencia and clinch its spot in the quarterfinals. The Serie A side couldn't have asked for a better first leg, taking a 4–1 aggregate lead. It will take a perfect 90 minutes from Valencia to turn this lopsided tie around in its favor.

Valencia vs. Atalanta Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Hans Hateboer, Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler were on target in their stellar first leg performance at home. That hefty advantage leaves Atalanta as heavy favorites entering the second matchup. However, the team cannot become complacent just because the odds are on its side. This tournament is littered with special moments with teams overcoming big challenges and deficits to pull off shocking results. Recent finishes in both the league and Europe show that if Atalanta just keeps on its current path, it shouldn't have any problems booking a spot in the last eight.

The prognosis for Valencia is undeniably grim. Not only did the team get outplayed in virtually every aspect in leg one, it hasn't rebounded well at all. Valencia could only manage a 1–1 draw with Alaves in league play last weekend and sits outside of a European spot entering the week. The team's comeback task isn't impossible, but it will take some luck and a lot of execution if Valencia is to pull it off.