Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced Thursday.

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is," Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said. "Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Arsenal's training center will be closed following the news of Arteta's test and club personnel who had recent contact with Arteta will self-isolate in accord with government health guidelines.

The team said that the "full first-team squad and coaching staff" as well as a number of people from their academy will go into isolation, among others.

Arsenal added that it "is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates." The club was next set to play Saturday against Brighton.

Following news of Arteta's test, the Premier League has called for an emergency meeting with its clubs on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, the league announced that this weekend's matches will take place as scheduled.

"While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.

Three players from Leicester City were placed in isolation on Thursday after showing symptoms connected to coronavirus. This week's Arsenal-Manchester City match was also postponed amid concerns as Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly had contracted coronavirus just over 10 days after Arsenal played Olympiacos at the English team's stadium.

As of Thursday evening, almost 600 people have currently tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom. That's a five-fold increase compared to one week ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it the "worst public health crisis for a generation” and said that "the true number of cases is higher—perhaps much higher—than the number of cases we have so far confirmed with tests."