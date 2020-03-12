MLS will suspend its season for 30 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl first reported and the league confirmed Thursday.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season–based on the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said at a press conference that the league will work to reschedule games and hopes to play all of them.

The outbreak has had a massive impact on sports around the globe, especially European soccer. Champions League matches are being played without fans in attendance, Europa League matches are being rescheduled and La Liga's season has been put on hold. Serie A play has been suspended until April 3 along with all other sporting events in Italy.

Juventus announced on Wednesday that Italian defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, and Real Madrid is in quarantine after a basketball player tested positive as well.

The MLS decision comes after the NBA suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday night after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. The virus has infected more than 127,000 people in at least 111 countries.