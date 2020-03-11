Serie A club Juventus announced that Italian defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the team said Rugani is "currently asymptomatic."

Italy has been under lockdown as the country tries to control the rapid spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Rugani is the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus thus far, and it remains to be seen what impact it has on the rest of the Juventus squad. Serie A play has been suspended until April 3 along with all other sporting events in Italy, but that ban does not extend to European competition. Juventus is set to host Lyon in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 next Tuesday, but that could be postponed should Juventus's squad require a lengthy period of isolation.

"Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him," the club wrote in a statement.

The spread of coronavirus has had a drastic impact across the sports world, with many events being held without fans, postponed or outright cancelled. Two Champions League knockout matches thus far–Valencia vs. Atalanta and PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund–have been played in empty stadiums.

Rugani debuted for Juventus in 2015 and has scored six career goals for the club.