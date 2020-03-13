Looking to right themselves ahead of a monumental Champions League challenge, Real Madrid will attempt to shake off its recent woes when it hosts Eibar on Friday at the Bernabeu.

When: Friday, March 13

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Los Blancos failed to retake the top spot in La Liga from Barcelona over the weekend, losing 2-1 at Real Betis on Sunday. It was the fourth loss in seven matches across all competitions for Real, who is two points behind Barcelona with 11 games remaining. It essentially gave back the points earned with a 2-0 victory over the Blaugrana.

Getting Karim Benzema back on track appears to be a challenge for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has seen the French international score just three goals in his last 15 matches across all competitions. This contest could prove vital to that end given Real must trek to Manchester after this match needing at least two goals to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit in its round of 16 Champions League. The team will also be without talisman Sergio Ramos, who will serve a red card suspension. Real, though, has been formidable at the Bernabeu in La Liga, unbeaten in 13 games, while outscoring foes 27-9 this term.

EIbar has been sucked back into the relegation scrap since its high point of the season, a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in mid-January. Los Armeros have just one win in their last seven in all competitions and are coming off a 2-1 home loss to Mallorca on Saturday.

The result left them 16th in the table on 27 points, just two points above the drop with 12 matches remaining. Eibar manager Jose Luis Mandilibar will be forced into at least one change to his starting lineup, as centre back Paulo Oliviera will serve a one match ban for yellow card accumulation after being booked in Saturday’s loss.

Real Madrid ran out easy 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture. Los Blancos have dominated this rivalry at the top-flight level, winning nine of the 11 league meetings. Eibar is winless in five trips to the Bernabeu, with the lone point coming in a 1-1 draw in 2016, and has been outscored 13-2 in those contests.