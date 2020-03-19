The Premier League, and all levels of professional soccer in England, will not return until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Premier League and Champions League suspended play last Saturday. Matches in England were previously halted until at least April 3 due to some players, coaches or staff members being in self-quarantine. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 2020 European Championship was postponed to 2021, opening space in the summer for domestic leagues in Europe to complete their seasons.

"We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition," the league said. "The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that "the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June" and "each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season".

"However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April."

In an effort to support the clubs in England's lower tiers amid the shutdown, the English Football League announced on Wednesday a short-term relief fund of $57 million.

There are more than 218,700 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 147 countries. England has 2,626 reported cases and 60 deaths as of Thursday morning.