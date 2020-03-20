Atlanta United and Falcons owner Arthur Blank is donating $5.4 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Georgia and Montana through his foundation.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation plans to provide immediate and long-term assistance to multiple organizations in both states as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a Family Foundation we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society," Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, said in a statement. "This is that moment–to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes."

The foundation will give $5 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, which serves economically vulnerable populations. Donations will go to nonprofit organizations that address issues like food insecurity, housing stability, medical support and childcare.

The Blank Foundation will also send $100,000 to Hands on Atlanta to allow AmeriCorps members to continue supporting the city's public school system. They will assist children with virtual tutoring and provide food distributions to children and families across three Atlanta school districts. An additional $100,000 will be sent to the Atlanta Police Foundation to maintain adequate staffing levels, offer proper sanitation for police facilities and provide officers with personal sanitation supplies.

Across Park and Gallatin counties in Montana, where Blank owns a ranch, the foundation will also donate $65,000 to various causes. The Blank Foundation has multiple programs in Montana through its AMB West Philanthropies.

Donations include $50,000 to HRDC to provide housing options and assistance to the homeless population due to winter centers closing early amid the pandemic. $25,000 will also be sent to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank to increase its food inventory and volunteer participation.

Blank joins many sports figures who are donating to support causes around the nation during the coronavirus outbreak. Shortly after leagues began suspending their seasons, many teams and athletes also pledged to help support arena workers out of work during the shutdown.