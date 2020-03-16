Athletes, Teams Pledging to Pay Arena Employees During Coronavirus Shutdown

Athletes and teams are helping out-of-work arena employees continue to get paid as the coronavirus spread disrupts the sports calendar. 

Shortly after the NBA suspended play last Wednesday, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped start the initiative when he said he would set up a payment plan for his arena's hourly workers. Many others have followed Cuban's lead and shown that even during hard times the sports community sticks together.

In the U.S., the NBA, NHL and MLS have all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, while MLB postponed the start of its upcoming season.

Many current and retired athletes have also donated memorabilia to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief to raise money for the Center for Disease Philanthropy's response fund. Anyone can make a $25 donation and be entered to win their favorite player's signed memorabilia. Athletes who have contributed items include David Ortiz, Steph Curry, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Elena Delle Donne and more.

Here's a look at all the players and teams who have pledged to support arena employees:

NBA:

NHL:

  • Panthers: Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will donate $100,000 to support part-time staffers who work at BB&T Center. His teammates will match his pledge, and the team's ownership also plans to contribute.
  • Penguins: The team announced a plan to pay part-time and full-time employees during the suspended NHL season. Funding will come from players, the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.
  • Blackhawks: The United Center ownership, the Bulls and Blackhawks will pay game day employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled seasons.
  • Ducks: Owners Henry and Susan Samueli of the Ducks and the Honda Center will continue to pay full- and part-time employees through March 31.
  • Maple Leafs: Players, coaches and management across all Toronto teams are pitching in to form a fund for workers of local venues. 
  • Devils: Owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer will pay hourly employees and event staff members for postponed Devils games and Prudential Center events.  
  • Lightning: Owner Jeff Vinik will compensate part-time employees through the end of March. This includes people who were scheduled to work at the NCAA tournament and other Amalie Arena events.
  • Flyers: The hourly workers at Wells Fargo Center will be compensated through at least the end of March.

MLB:

