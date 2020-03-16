Athletes and teams are helping out-of-work arena employees continue to get paid as the coronavirus spread disrupts the sports calendar.

Shortly after the NBA suspended play last Wednesday, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped start the initiative when he said he would set up a payment plan for his arena's hourly workers. Many others have followed Cuban's lead and shown that even during hard times the sports community sticks together.

In the U.S., the NBA, NHL and MLS have all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, while MLB postponed the start of its upcoming season.

Many current and retired athletes have also donated memorabilia to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief to raise money for the Center for Disease Philanthropy's response fund. Anyone can make a $25 donation and be entered to win their favorite player's signed memorabilia. Athletes who have contributed items include David Ortiz, Steph Curry, Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Elena Delle Donne and more.

Here's a look at all the players and teams who have pledged to support arena employees:

