Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he cried on Thursday after watching a video of National Health Service workers in England perform a rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone."

Klopp was moved by the performance of Liverpool's anthem, and he saluted the NHS workers for their effort and passion during the coronavirus crisis.

"I think yesterday I was sent a video of people in the hospital just outside the intensive care area and when they started singing You'll Never Walk Alone, I started crying immediately," Klopp said, according to ESPN. "It's unbelievable. But it shows everything, these people not only work but they have such a good spirit."

Klopp and Liverpool led the Premier League by 25 points over second-place Man City before the league's coronavirus suspension. The club is seeking its first domestic league title since 1990, but the league is currently on hiatus until at least April 30.

"Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all. Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy—just one—we do it no questions asked," Klopp said in a statement earlier this month.

There are more than 550,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally across at least 168 countries.