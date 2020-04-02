Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is making the most of the Premier League's coronavirus suspension, looking to complete his mandatory four-week, national service in South Korea, per PA Media.

Son reportedly traveled to Korea last week as he continues to recover from a broken arm. He will look to enroll in the national service if the Premier League suspension extends beyond April 30.

The 27-year-old received a service exemption in 2018 when South Korea won gold at the Asian Games. With soccer now put on an indefinite hiatus, Son appears to have found a perfect time to complete his service.

The Premier League suspended play until April 4 on March 13. The suspension was then pushed to April 30, and it could likely extend into the summer.

“We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. “It is at times like these, that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism.

There are more than 960,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.