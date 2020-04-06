Pep Guardiola's Mother Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, died in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting the coronavirus, the team announced Monday.

Sala Carrió was 82 years old.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," the club said in a statement.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 176 countries. Spain has more than 135,000 reported cases of the virus and more than 13,000 deaths.

The Manchester City manager donated €1 million last month to the Medical College of Barcelona to assist with coronavirus relief efforts.

The Premier League season has been suspended indefinitely after a meeting between the 20 clubs. The previous tentative return was scheduled for April 30 but stated that the season would 'only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”