Former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo announced the birth of her baby twins, Vittorio and Lozen, on Thursday.

Solo shared the news in a video on Uninterrupted, thanking the healthcare workers who assisted in Vittorio and Lozen's birth.

"Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4," Solo said. "We would like to thank all the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in the NICU."

The 2015 Women's World Cup champion announced her pregnancy in December 2019. Solo, who is married to former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, previously detailed a life-threatening health scare stemming from a miscarriage.

Solo tallied two gold medals in her USWNT career, and she was named the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year. She is also a two-time golden glove winner in the Women's World Cup, earning the honor in 2011 and 2015