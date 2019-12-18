The former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper is expecting a boy and a girl.

Former U.S. women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo revealed that she is pregnant with twins, months after an interview in which she detailed a life-threatening health scare stemming from a previous miscarriage.

Solo, who is married to former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, announced her news on beIN Sports' Weekend Winners, a show she co-hosts.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl,” Solo said. “Miniature soccer team on the way.”

The news takes on added significance considering that Solo told Elle magazine that she was "hours from dying" after miscarrying right around the time of the 2018 U.S. Soccer presidential election. She had also been pregnant with twins then, but one was ectopic–meaning the embryo was implanted outside of the uterus.

The 38-year-old Solo and Stevens since turned to in vitro fertilization and are happily expecting a pair of new additions.

One of Solo's former teammates, Alex Morgan, is also pregnant, due in April with her first child.